1st Symposium on Translational Imaging Zeit : Mittwoch , 4.10., 13:30 - 17:30 Uhr

Veranstalter : Center for Translational Imaging MoMAN

Ort : N27, multimediaroom 2.059 ,

We are pleased to announce our 1st Symposium on Translational Imaging, which will be held on 4th October 2017 here in Ulm. Invited imaging experts will present their latest translational innovations and advancements in the fields of oncology, neurology, cardiology and method development.

Speakers:

* Prof. Dr. Bernd Pichler - Department of Preclinical Imaging and Radiopharmacy, University Hospital and Werner Siemens Imaging Center Tübingen

* Prof. Thomas Misgeld - Institute of Neuronal Cell Biology, TU Munich

* Dr. Sven Hermann - European Institute for Molecular Imaging, University of Münster

* Dr. Volker Herold - Experimental Physics V, University of Würzburg



For further details (program, abstracts) please visit our webpage