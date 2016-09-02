Biologisches Kolloquium

Linking Metabolic and Cell Cycle Regulation Zeit : Dienstag , 4.7.2017, 17:00 Uhr

Veranstalter : Prof. Dr. Nils Johnsson, Institut für Molekulare Genetik und Zellbiologie

Ort : Universität Ulm, N25, Hörsaal 8 ,

Dozentin: Prof. Dr. Jennifer Ewald, University of Tübingen, IFIZ, Department of Molecular Cell Biology

Abstract: One of the most fundamental challenges in biology is to understand how cells process and integrate information from different signaling pathways into coordinated physiological responses. Importantly, cellular signaling needs to ensure the proper coordination of metabolism with growth and cell division, which are jointly misregulated in many diseases including oncogenesis. Yet, we currently only have a poor and mostly phenomenological understanding of how metabolism and the cell division cycle are linked.



In the model organism budding yeast we have recently shown that the cyclin-dependent kinase Cdk1, a major cell cycle regulator, also controls carbon metabolism. At the G1/S transition, Cdk1 phosphorylates and activates the enzyme Nth1, which funnels the storage carbohydrate trehalose into glycolysis, and thus fuels central carbon metabolism in a cell-cycle dependent manner. Trehalose utilization provides carbon precursors for anabolic processes, and is required to efficiently complete the cell cycle during acute nutrient deprivation.



Our work demonstrates how cell cycle regulation can entrain carbon metabolism to dynamically fuel biosynthesis during proliferation. Since the oscillation of Cdk-activity is a conserved feature of the eukaryotic cell cycle, we anticipate its frequent use in dynamically regulating metabolism for efficient proliferation.