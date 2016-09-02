CONNECT 2017

"Connective Tissues in Sports Medicine" Zeit : Donnerstag , 16.3. - Sonntag, 19.3.2017

Ort : Ulm University, Albert-Einstein-Allee 11, Lecture Hall Medical Clinic, Section O/N 22 ,

CONNECT2017 will be held at Ulm University from March 16 to 19, 2017.

The program is ready now! We look forward to excellent international speakers and the high-quality pre- and post conference workshops on Thursday and Sunday. On this website you can go on to the registration portal, download workshop announcements and the congress program, as well as info on the venue at Ulm University, travelling an accomodation at Ulm and its twin-city Neu-Ulm across the river Danube.



Clinicians receive 12 CME-Points for the attendance at the two days of the congress.

Therapists receive education points of german authorities for the two days of the congress (12pts.), as well as for the workshops (half day: 4, full-day: 8).

