Fall Meeting der IGradU Zeit : Mittwoch , 11.-13.10.2017

Veranstalter : International Graduate School in Molecular Medicine Ulm

Ort : Ulm University, Life Science Building N27, Meyerhofstraße ,

Twice a year the Graduate School organizes international meetings - the Spring Meetings and the Fall Meetings. The meetings are attended by speakers of international renown who address current and future developments in the field of Molecular Medicine, and provide the opportunity for students to integrate themselves into the scientific community. The students give presentations or talks and seek advice for their work from professional international scientists. Additionally, poster sessions provide the possibility for all doctoral students to participate actively in the meeting and to discuss issues with the invited speakers. Thus, our meetings provide a platform for getting to know each other personally and fostering research collaborations and networking. The intermediate examinations or evaluations of our students take place during the meetings. Furthermore, the doctoral student award is presented and the graduation ceremony for students who have finished their studies takes place. The first meeting of this series took place in October 2006.



This year's Fall Meeting embedded in the 10th anniversary of IGradU and 50th anniversary of Ulm University takes place on October 11-13th, 2017

Programme