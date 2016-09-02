Ulm Lectures

On Mean Field Games Zeit : Mittwoch , 19.7.2017, 18:00 Uhr

Ort : Stadthaus , Münsterplatz 50,

Dozent: Prof. Dr. Pierre-Louis Lions,

Collège de France, Frankreich

Fields-Medaillenträger 1994

Vortrag in englischer Sprache

Abstract:

This talk will be a general and elementary presentation of Mean Field Games (MFG in short), a new class of mathematical models and problems introduced and studied in collaboration with Jean-Michel Lasry. Roughly speaking, MFG are mathematical models that aim to describe the behavior of a very large number of “agents” who optimize their decisions while taking into account and interacting with the other agents. We shall present several (simple) examples of applications of such models.



