Ulm Lectures
Zeit
:
Mittwoch
, 19.7.2017, 18:00 Uhr
On Mean Field Games
Ort : Stadthaus, Münsterplatz 50,
Dozent: Prof. Dr. Pierre-Louis Lions,
Collège de France, Frankreich
Fields-Medaillenträger 1994
Vortrag in englischer Sprache
Abstract:
This talk will be a general and elementary presentation of Mean Field Games (MFG in short), a new class of mathematical models and problems introduced and studied in collaboration with Jean-Michel Lasry. Roughly speaking, MFG are mathematical models that aim to describe the behavior of a very large number of “agents” who optimize their decisions while taking into account and interacting with the other agents. We shall present several (simple) examples of applications of such models.