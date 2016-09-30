Focus of your work is in preparation of test specifications and test implementation in the areas of diagnostics, infotainment, instrument clusters and body control.

Your tasks

Creation and updating of test specifications and test environments for software and E/E components

Building of generic test cases with variable stimulation and variable target-results (reuse) based on predetermined test strategy

Autonomous organisation and execution of reviews for test specifications

Manual test execution according to test specification

Implementation of automated tests and evaluation of HiL systems (e.g. with ETAS, dSPACE or CANoe)

Test result analysis and fault identification

Clarification of error situations with developers (suppliers)

Test execution documentation incl. measured data

Support, analyse and solve error situations on different v-cycle test levels

Your profile