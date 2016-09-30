Focus of your work is in preparation of test specifications and test implementation in the areas of diagnostics, infotainment, instrument clusters and body control.
Your tasks
- Creation and updating of test specifications and test environments for software and E/E components
- Building of generic test cases with variable stimulation and variable target-results (reuse) based on predetermined test strategy
- Autonomous organisation and execution of reviews for test specifications
- Manual test execution according to test specification
- Implementation of automated tests and evaluation of HiL systems (e.g. with ETAS, dSPACE or CANoe)
- Test result analysis and fault identification
- Clarification of error situations with developers (suppliers)
- Test execution documentation incl. measured data
- Support, analyse and solve error situations on different v-cycle test levels
Your profile
- Degree (University / Polytechnic) in Electrical Engineering / Control or Vehicle Technology or equivalent qualifications
- 1 to 2 years professional experience in the field of software and system testing espec. diagnostics and instrument control displays. Committed young career starters may also apply.
- Experience with tools such as Vector CANoe, CANalyzer
- Certified Tester Foundation Level welcome
- Overall system and vehicle understanding
- Good communication skills, assertiveness and team skills
- Language skills (English: business fluent, German: most welcome)