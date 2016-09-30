Automotive Test Engineers (m/f) , ServiceXpert GmbH

Universität Ulm

Focus of your work is in preparation of test specifications and test implementation in the areas of diagnostics, infotainment, instrument clusters and body control.

Your tasks

  • Creation and updating of test specifications and test environments for software and E/E components
  • Building of generic test cases with variable stimulation and variable target-results (reuse) based on predetermined test strategy
  • Autonomous organisation and execution of reviews for test specifications
  • Manual test execution according to test specification
  • Implementation of automated tests and evaluation of HiL systems (e.g. with ETAS, dSPACE or CANoe)
  • Test result analysis and fault identification
  • Clarification of error situations with developers (suppliers)
  • Test execution documentation incl. measured data
  • Support, analyse and solve error situations on different v-cycle test levels

Your profile

  • Degree (University / Polytechnic) in Electrical Engineering / Control or Vehicle Technology or equivalent qualifications
  • 1 to 2 years professional experience in the field of software and system testing espec. diagnostics and instrument control displays. Committed young career starters may also apply.
  • Experience with tools such as Vector CANoe, CANalyzer
  • Certified Tester Foundation Level welcome
  • Overall system and vehicle understanding
  • Good communication skills, assertiveness and team skills
  • Language skills (English: business fluent, German: most welcome)