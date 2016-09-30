Microsoft World Wide Inside Sales - Inside Sales Representative

Are you passionate about new technologies? Does the opportunity to work with customers to solve their toughest technological and business challenges make you tick? Would you love to build expertise around the leading, next generation cloud services? Do you possess superior leadership, communications and consultative capabilities? Are you looking for an opportunity to pursue a customer-facing career at the intersection of business and technology?

Microsoft's Inside Sales Centre is looking for you! We invite you to start your journey in our new, state of the art Europe Marketing and Sales Centre based in Dublin, Ireland.

Job Description

As an Inside Sales Representative, you will work directly with customers, your sales team and implementation partners to achieve quarterly and annual sales quotas - closing net-new business, as well as managing and growing Microsoft's existing book of business. You will be expected to utilize modern selling and marketing techniques and tools to communicate effectively with key business decision makers.

Essential

- Understanding of cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends.

- 1 - 5 years of sales experience with a proven track record of success.

- Strong interpersonal and communications skills.

- Desire to work in a competitive environment with an ability to identify the key aspects of a potential opportunity to closing the deal.

- Solid time management skills and ability to work independently or under supervision with a high level of integrity.

- Experience using Microsoft Office Suite applications, Dynamics CRM or other CRM’s experience a bonus.

- Passion for cloud technologies and general knowledge of the IT industry.

Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer and supports workforce diversity. All applications for vacant positions will be welcomed and will be considered on the relative merits of the applicant against the role profile for the position regardless of colour, race, nationality, ethnic origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, parental responsibilities, age, religion, or belief.

For more information on Microsoft Ireland roles please visit www.microsoft.com/careers

(Job-ID: 1007022)

Directlink:

careers.microsoft.com/jobdetails.aspx