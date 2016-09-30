Our client is an internationally operating company with headquarter in Ulm in the south of Germany. For their strategic market in the German speaking part of Switzerland, we are looking for an Inside Sales Representative (m/f) with German who is interested in pursuing a career in international inside sales.

Inside Sales Representative (m/f) German

Your Responsibilities:

• Communication with clients in the German speaking part of Switzerland to accopmany the digital transformation of cloud computing (via phone and email)

• Beeing the interface between the client and its field sales department as well as potential new clients (B2B)

• Relationship building towards key decision makers whilst listening and understanding of customers' businesses, requirements and needs

• Presenting the product/service of our client in a structured and professional way towards resellers

• Arrange qualified leads and meetings with potential customers

• Gathering market and customer information

• Attending team meetings and sharing best practice with colleagues

Required skills and experience:

• Ideally recent graduates or 2nd jobbers with sales experience, who genuinely feel that they have what it takes to make it as a top Inside Sales Representative

• fluent in German and English

• High quality inter-personal skills which are so critical to executing sales brief, and external and internal collaboration

• Strong work ethic and “can do” attitude, with focus on achieving the business objective

• Strong general business and commercial “intellect”, and the right instinct to do the right thing in any given instance, ask the right questions and to leverage this accordingly

Benefits:

• Comprehensive Training Programme

• Attractive salary + yearly bonus

• Working in an international company

• Support with your relocation to Ulm

Please send your application to info@people-s-place.de.