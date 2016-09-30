The Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine (Head: Prof. Dr. K.M. Debatin) is looking for a PhD student for metastasis research. The position is available immediately in the Section of Experimental Pediatric Oncology (Prof. Beltinger; www.uniklinik-ulm.de/beltinger) within the large research laboratory of the department. The metastatic mechanisms in neuroblastoma (NB) are unknown. A genome-wide knock-out screen of NB in mice will discover metastasis-promoting genes, to be verified in metastatic NB of patients. Methods include standard techniques of molecular and cellular oncology, genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9 knock-out and deep sequencing, quantitative RT-PCR, protein and FACS analysis, cell sorting, small animal imaging and histological analysis.

