The Institute of Protein Biochemistry is offering a position for a

PhD student.

The position will be available from May 1st, 2017 and is initially limited to three years.



The salary is based on TV-L, pay scale grouping E13, 50% employment.

The research of the institute is on the structure and formation of amyloid fibrils and thus of protein filaments with relevance for diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and systemic amyloidosis. More information can be found under www.uni-ulm.de/nawi/nawi-pbt.html. Our new co-worker will further strengthen the research and teaching of our institute in the field of biochemistry.

The project will focus of the cellular mechanism of fibril formation and how these reactions can be modified by novel inhibitors. Methods may include: protein expression and purification, confocal fluorescence microscopy, flow cytometry, electron microscopy, gel electrophoresis, western blot, work with human or animal tissues or cells, fluorescence and other spectroscopic techniques. Candidates for this project must hold a very good Master/Diplom degree in Biochemistry, Biology, Molecular Medicine, Biophysics or comparable.

An application should consist of a filled out questionnaire (for download) a short cover letter, CV as well as transcripts of records from your Bachelor and Master courses preferably combined into one document/pdf-file (< 10 MB). Please submit your application until 26 February 2017 by email.

The Ulm University seeks to increase the number of women scientists and explicitly encourages qualified women to apply. Physically disabled applicants with equal qualifications will receive favorable consideration. The employment will be done by the central University administration.