The Institute of Protein Biochemistry of Ulm University is offering a position for a

PhD student.

The position will be available from May 1st, 2017 and is initially limited to three years.



The salary is based on TV-L, pay scale grouping E13, 50% employment.

The research of the institute is on the structure and formation of amyloid fibrils and thus of protein filaments with relevance for diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and systemic amyloidosis. Amyloid fibrils have also been used as novel nanostructured scaffolds in material sciences and biotechnology. More information can be found under www.uni-ulm.de/nawi/nawi-pbt.html. Our new co-worker will further strengthen the research and teaching of our institute in the field of biochemistry.

The project will use cryo electron microscopy (cryo-EM), which was recently elected by the Journal Nature Methods as the Method of the Year 2015, to provide high resolution structural information about amyloid fibrils. Cryo-EM is an increasingly powerful tool to analyze the macromolecular structure of large biomolecules and will be the core technique to be applied here. The method involves a good deal of computational work, and the project additionally involves different methods of biochemical sample preparation. Candidates for this project must hold a Master/Diplom degree in Biochemistry, Biophysics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Molecular Medicine or equivalent.

An application should consist of a filled out questionnaire (for download) a short cover letter, CV as well as transcripts of records from your Bachelor and Master courses preferably combined into one document/pdf-file (< 10 MB). Please submit your application until 26 February 2017 by email.

The Ulm University seeks to increase the number of women scientists and explicitly encourages qualified women to apply. Physically disabled applicants with equal qualifications will receive favorable consideration. The employment will be done by the central University administration.