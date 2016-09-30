The Institute of Molecular Medicine invites applications for the position of a

Post-doc Position (TV-L E13 100 %) in Epigenetics of Stem Cell Aging

starting as soon as possible. This position is initially limited to 2 years.

In a highly innovative, dynamic and supporting environment, this position allows individuals interested in stem cell research and stem cell aging research to become an integral part of a group investigating epigenetic mechanisms that regulate the behavior and aging of stem cells. We are interested in recruiting self-motivated individuals with a desire to further strengthen the internationally competitive research activities of the laboratory.

Your profile:

A PhD (m/f) in life sciences and experience in stem cell or epigenetic research. The following skills are very important: excellent communications skills, both verbal and written, with fluency in the English language; good computer skills. Interpersonal skills to work within a young and international group of scientists are a plus. The position will be available immediately for a duration of initially 48 months.

Applications will include: (1) cover letter, (2) curriculum vitae, and (3) the contact information of three professional references.

For more information, please contact Dr. Carolina Florian, www.

Please send your application until May 19th, 2017 by e-mail. Indicating reference number 33.

Dr. Maria Carolina Florian

University of Ulm

Institute of Molecular Medicine

James-Franck-Ring 11c

89081 Ulm

Germany

The University of Ulm is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications form all qualified individuals.

Remuneration is in accordance with TV-L.

Full-time positions can, in principle, be split.

Severely disabled applicants with adequate qualification are given preference.

Hiring is done by the central university administration.