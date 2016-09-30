The focus of your activity lies in the implementation and testing of vehicle specific IT applications for digital service.
Your tasks
- Design, specification and implementation of applications
- Integration and testing of modules and entire systems
- Support for migration and rollout
- Technical input for proposals
Your profile
- Degree (University / Polytechnic) in Computer science or equivalent qualifications
- 1 to 2 years professional experience in a comparable field. Committed young career starters may also apply.
- Profound knowledge in the field of software and systems development (C#, Java, JavaScript, mobile Apps, virtual reality, relational databases/data modelling, unit test, Selenium)
- Experience with agile (e.g. Scrum) resp. classic (e.g. V-model) software development methodology
- Ability to design and implement system concepts
- Experience in one of the following fields: vehicle electronics, bus systems, vehicle diagnostics, after sales service systems or big data architecture
- Language skills (English: business fluent, German: most welcome)
- Independent worker with willingness to travel