Software Developer (m/f) , Servicexpert GmbH

Universität Ulm

The focus of your activity lies in the implementation and testing of vehicle specific IT applications for digital service.

Your tasks

  • Design, specification and implementation of applications
  • Integration and testing of modules and entire systems
  • Support for migration and rollout
  • Technical input for proposals

Your profile

  • Degree (University / Polytechnic) in Computer science or equivalent qualifications
  • 1 to 2 years professional experience in a comparable field. Committed young career starters may also apply.
  • Profound knowledge in the field of software and systems development (C#, Java, JavaScript, mobile Apps, virtual reality, relational databases/data modelling, unit test, Selenium)
  • Experience with agile (e.g. Scrum) resp. classic (e.g. V-model) software development methodology
  • Ability to design and implement system concepts
  • Experience in one of the following fields: vehicle electronics, bus systems, vehicle diagnostics, after sales service systems or big data architecture
  • Language skills (English: business fluent, German: most welcome)
  • Independent worker with willingness to travel