Microsoft World Wide Inside Sales – Technical Solution Professional

Are you passionate about new technologies and the potential of the next generation cloud? Would you love to work with a variety of companies to architect solutions to their toughest technological challenges? Are you looking for an opportunity to pursue a career at the intersection of technology and business, in a customer-facing Technical Solution Professional role? Microsoft's Marketing and Sales Center is looking for you!

Microsoft is seeking multiple professionals with deep interest in cutting-edge technology to join our Marketing and Sales Center as Technical Solution Professional. As a Technical Solution Professional, your primary responsibilities will be to engage with customers and sales reps to concept, prove and deploy customer business solutions into the Microsoft Cloud for Business offerings which include Office 365, Microsoft Azure as well as Dynamics CRM for sales productivity and business processes.

Responsibilities Include

- Interface with both the generalists and specialists in the Marketing and Sales Center, as well as partners of Microsoft; act as the key technical contact for our sales team and customers

- Demonstrate aspects of the technical and business solution to customers over Skype for Business over voice and video; conduct group and one-on-one trainings on subjects of expertise

- Execute quick technical feasibility assessments and support proposal development to deploy identified solutions to Microsoft cloud rapidly

- Scope the technical and security architecture for customer solutions, select optimal migration paths for customer, build consumption plans, as well as execute limited POCs, if necessary

- Document and share technical best practices and insights with the engineering and architect community

- Audit and confirm implementation requirements and pricing calculations as required, so that the customer receives an accurate projection of anticipated costs in new services sought

- Meet and exceed team-level monthly, quarterly and annual targets for net-new revenue and sales pipeline, as well as operational metrics

- Prepare technical insights and key scenarios required to drive right technical and business solution outcomes; contribute to customer-facing publications such as whitepapers

Ideal Profile

- 4-year degree with 1-3+ years’ experience in a relevant field

- Passion and understanding of cloud computing technologies, business drivers and emerging computing trends

- Exceptional interpersonal as well as verbal and written communication skills. Ability to explain complex technical solutions to technical and non-technical audiences

- Experience using Microsoft Office Suite applications (Outlook, Lync, Windows 8, PowerPoint, Word, Excel, OneNote and SharePoint); Dynamics CRM or other CRM experience is a bonus

For more information on Microsoft Ireland roles please visit www.microsoft.com/careers

(Job-ID: 1007256)

Directlink:

careers.microsoft.com/jobdetails.aspx