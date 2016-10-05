Dear users of CUSS cluster,



after more than 12 years of successful operation, millions of jobs and several hardware refreshes, the current CUSS cluster is reaching its



- END OF LIFE

- END OF THIS YEAR 2016



Please finish your projects on CUSS and migrate your data to the new bwHPC systems within this year.



If you need further compute and storage resources either to continue running projects or for new projects, you can use the facilities of the bwHPC systems:



The bwForClusters (JUSTUS, MLS&WISO, NEMO, BinAC) are clusters for specific science communities. To get access to these clusters you need to describe your scientific project.



The bwUniCluster is a general purpose cluster that covers all other scientific fields as well as pre-research projects and does provide instantaneous access.



The bwFileStorage system provides storage capacity with several ways of access like web frontends, apps or ssh/rsync.



For details see:



https://www.bwhpc-c5.de/

https://www.bwhpc-c5.de/wiki/index.php/Main_Page

https://www.bwhpc-c5.de/wiki/index.php/BwFileStorage



We thank all scientists and institutes who did contribute to the success of the CUSS cluster,

either with hardware, helpful reports or publications.



Sincerely yours,

Your CUSS operation team