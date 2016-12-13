Formalizing medical knowledge and procedures is a means to introduce artificial intelligence in the practice of medicine. In the last years we have witnessed the increasing advances and continuous incorporation of computer technologies for knowledge representation and process modeling as a means to improve health care and to provide every time more automated and modern clinical services. These technologies remain at the very core of other medical informatics areas such as decision support systems, e-health, m-health, smart health, simulation, clinical alarm systems, electronic health care records, patient-centered care, modeling, standardization, and quality assessment.



The Joint International Workshop KR4HC-ProHealth in 2017 is the fifth time that two separate research communities merge to address common medical issues, to discuss about new trends, and to propose solutions to health care issues by means of the integration of knowledge representation and process management technologies as a contribution of the advance of medical informatics.



The workshop is co-organized by Richard Lenz, Mor Peleg, and David Riaño. Further information can be found on banzai-deim.urv.net/events/KR4HC-ProHealth-2017/