BPM 2016 will take place in Rio de Janeiro, the second largest city in Brazil, best known for its carnival atmosphere, its passion for soccer and music, and its pristine nature with stunning beaches and tropical forests. Rio never fails to impress its visitors with its modern outlook that reflects its evolution throughout the years, but also with its historic sites and overjoyed attitude of the locals. We welcome you to participate in the most important conference on BPM, and to contribute to shaping the BPM methods and technologies of the future in the unique atmosphere of Rio.



For more information visit the following link: http://bpm2016.uniriotec.br/