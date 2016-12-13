IEEE EDOC 2016 is the twentieth conference in a series that provides the key forum for researchers and practitioners in the field of enterprise computing. EDOC conferences address the full range of models, methodologies, and engineering technologies contributing to intra- and inter-enterprise application systems. Since 1997, EDOC has brought together leading computer scientists, IT decision makers, enterprise architects, solution designers, and practitioners to discuss enterprise computing challenges, models and solutions from the perspectives of academia, industry, and government. The EDOC conference series emphasizes a holistic view on enterprise applications engineering and management, fostering integrated approaches that address and relate business models, business processes, people and technology.

EDOC 2016 welcomes high quality scientific submissions as well as experience papers on enterprise computing from industry. The main theme of EDOC 2016 is ”Enabling innovative business models in the enterprise of the future” and seeks to explore innovative approaches synthesizing concepts of (1) data science, (2) enterprise computing and (3) social computing.

Expert panel discussions and keynotes will address current topics and issues in this domain.

More information: http://edoc2016.univie.ac.at/