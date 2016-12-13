Globalization and competitive pressure created the need for collaborations among business partners who join their forces and combine their services in order to provide added-value products. Despite the benefits of such cross-organizational collaborations, new challenges raise; e.g., mainly the ability to cope with security, adaptation, compliance and privacy. The CeSCoP workshop focuses on the research problems faced in intra- and cross-organizational processes and aims to support investigation and novel solutions with regard to the specific requirements arising in this context.



The workshop purpose is to offer a portal for researchers and practitioners to discuss and contribute research dedicated to the investigation to the main requirements of cross-organizational processes (e.g., modeling, flexibility, monitoring, etc.).



The workshop appreciates diversity in the chosen research methodology (reaching from e.g. empirical research to action research, and design science research), and welcomes technical, empirical, experiential, and exploratory contributions.