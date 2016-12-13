The widespread dissemination of smart mobile devices offers promising perspectives for collecting huge amounts of data. When realizing mobile data collection applications (e.g., to support clinical trials), challenging issues arise. For example, many real-world projects require support for heterogeneous mobile operating systems. Usually, existing data collection approaches are based on specifically tailored mobile applications. As a drawback, changes of a data collection procedure require costly code adaptations. To remedy this drawback, we implemented a model-driven approach that enables end-users to realize mobile data collection applications themselves. This paper demonstrates the developed configurator component, which enables domain experts to implement digital questionnaires. Altogether, the configurator component allows for the fast development of questionnaires and hence for collecting data in large-scale scenarios using smart mobile devices.