This master’s thesis focuses on the modeling component of PHILharmonicFlows. This component had to be reworked based on the Universal Windows Platform. Therefore, the thesis explains the design and the implementation itself. The rework was needed to ensure that the framework can be used in the future and also to be able to use the modeling tool on different devices. The design focuses especially on the expressions and the roles and permissions. While all points did exist in previous versions they were not satisfying for the user. Therefore, the original concept was adapted and extended.