Zusammen mit seinem Kollegen Prof. Dr. Mathias Weske vom Hassno-Plattner-Institut organisiert Prof. Dr. Manfred Reichert den 2nd International Workshop on Process Engineering (IWPE 2016). Der IWPE 2016 Workshop findet im Rahmen der BPM 2016 Fachtagung in Rio de Janeiro am 19. September 2016 statt.

Hintergrundinfos zum Workshop (in englischer Sprache):

The 2nd International Workshop on Process Engineering aims at bringing together researchers and practitioners interested in the engineering aspects of process-aware information systems. The goal of the workshop is to provide a forum for researchers and practitioners in different disciplines that are relevant for this theme. Experts in the broad research areas of business process management and software engineering are invited to join. Stimulating discussions of engineering approaches on the edge of software engineering and business process management are expected. In particular, it will be interesting to discuss in how far software engineering methods and techniques in, for instance, requirements engineering, software architectures and testing can be used to tackle process engineering challenges. On the other hand, process management results could also complement software engineering techniques in areas like requirements elicitation and software architectures.



Weitere Informationen und der Call for Papers finden sich auf der IWPE 2016 Homepage.