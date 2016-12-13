Manfred Reichert war eingeladener Keynote-Sprecher im Rahmen des 2nd International Workshops on the Role of Real-World Objects in Business Process Management Systems (RW-BPMS 2016). Der RW-BPMS 2016 Workshop fand am 6. September 2016 in Wien im Kontext der EDOC 2016 Konferenz statt.

Manfred Reichert, Real-World Aware Process Management: Challenges, Scenarios, Technologies

Eingeladener Vortrag, 2nd International Workshops on the Role of Real-World Objects in Business Process Management Systems (RW-BPMS 2016), Wien, 6. September 2016

Zusammenfassung (in Englisch):

Business Process Management has been evolving as a research discipline for more than a decade and a multitude of innovative concepts, methods and techniques have been proposed, e.g., related to the modeling, enactment, change, and mining of business processes. Regarding process-aware information systems, however, there often exists a gap between the digitalized workflows and the real-world business processes. In particular, digital workflows are often not well aligned with real-world objects. This keynote speech will reflect on this gap, discuss emerging challenges along real-world scenarios (e.g., Industry 4.0), and present selected technologies relevant in this context. Making digital worfklows real-world aware will provide new prospects for future BPM research.