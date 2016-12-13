The Tinnitus Patient Database was started in 2008 as a project of the Tinnitus Research Initiative, Methods for tinnitus patient assessment and treatment outcome measurement in the database were chosen according to a consensus found by tinnitus experts from many countries during an international tinnitus conference in Regensburg in 2006. These core assessments consist of a standardized tinnitus and medical history, otological examination, psycho-acoustic measures of tinnitus and a variety of validated questionnaires assessing tinnitus severity and quality of life. All participating centers are supplied with standardized case report forms (CRF) containing these items. The design of the CRF allows the documentation of both cross-sectional and longitudinal data. CRFs are currently available in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Czech, Flemish, Persian, Polish, Portuguese and Swedish. Translations in further languages are in preparation. A multitude of centers from different countries are currently contributing to the database and the number of further contributing center is continuously growing. Last year, a new development was started with a new database and a more user-friendly interface. The new development will be presented in this talk.