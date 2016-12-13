Structured instruments are commonly used to collect data in various application domains (e.g., psychology). Still, the former are handled in a traditional paper-based fashion. In this context, the widespread use of smart mobile devices offers promising perspectives with respect to the controlled collection of high-quality data. The design, implementation and deployment of such mobile data collection applications, however, is challenging in several respects, turning both the programming and maintenance of mobile data collection applications into a costly, time-consuming, and error-prone endeavor. In order to empower domain experts to create mobile data collection applications themselves, a powerful framework, applying process management concepts in a broader scope, was developed. The framework enables the development of sophisticated mobile data collection applications by orders of magnitude faster compared to current practices on one hand. On the other, domain experts are relieved from manual tasks, like digitizing the data collected.