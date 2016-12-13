Business process management as a scientific discipline has been very successful in developing concepts, languages, algorithms, and techniques in different aspects of the domain. Many of those concepts and techniques, however, did not yet find their way to the operational business of companies. One of the reasons for the weak uptake of research results in business process management is the lack of research in engineering aspects of process oriented information systems.
The IWPE 2016 workshop is co-organized by Prof. Manfred Reichert (Ulm University) and Prof. Mathias Weske (HPI Potsdam). It is held in conjunction with the BPM 2016 conference. The workshop aims at providing a forum for researchers and practitioners who are interested in all engineering aspects of the design and implementation of process-oriented information systems.
Regard the corresponding publication available at:
bpt.hpi.uni-potsdam.de/IWPE16