It is considered very evolved having Augmented Reality (AR) to be used in an application. This raises the need to have good AR frameworks and AR engines to facilitate the development. Most of the available engines and frameworks are either hard to understand, due to poor documentation or do not provide a sufficient insight, or are proprietary, which force the developer to pay for it. This thesis introduces a location-based AR engine from scratch, which is in its dynamic structure easy to understand and to integrate it in any custom application. The usage of user controls and the possibility to extend the available classes provide a good basis to individualize the engine. This engine is based on the original AREA for iOS[1] and uses advanced calculations to enhance performance. This engine is made for Windows Phone 8.1 using C# with XAML(Extensible Application Markup Language) to create the UI.