Learn how Pega changes the way the world builds software to create unprecedented business outcomes by connecting, engaging and empowering people to transform customer engagement and enable operational excellence. Get insights & real-world demonstrations from the market leader in iBPM, Case Management & Real-time Interaction Management.
The next era in Customer Engagement leveraging the Pega iBPM & DCM platformUniversität Ulm Universität Ulm
Gastvortrag, Florian Weber (PegaSystems), Ort: O27/H20, Datum: 06.02.2017, Zeit: 12:30 Uhr