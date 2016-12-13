Despite the widespread use of process models in healthcare organizations, there are many unresolved issues regarding the reading and comprehension of these models by domain experts. This is aggravated by the fact that there exists a plethora of process modeling languages for the graphical documentation of processes, whose use is often not consistent for various reasons. Hence, the identification of those factors fostering the comprehension of process models becomes crucial. In this context, we have developed a conceptual model incorporating measurements and theories from cognitive neuroscience and psychology to unravel the factors fostering the comprehension of process models within organizations. Particularly, we believe that a better comprehension of process models enhances the support of healthcare processes significantly.