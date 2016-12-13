The widespread dissemination of smart mobile devices offers promising perspectives for a variety of healthcare data collection scenarios. Usually, the implementation of mobile healthcare applications for collecting patient data is cumbersome and time-consuming due to scenario-specific requirements as well as continuous adaptations to already existing mobile applications. Emerging approaches, therefore, aim to empower domain experts to create mobile data collection applications themselves. This paper discusses flexibility issues considered by a generic and sophisticated framework for realizing mobile data collection applications. Thereby, flexibility is discussed along different phases of data collection scenarios. Altogether, the realized flexibility significantly increases the practical benefit of smart mobile devices in healthcare data collection scenarios.



Regard the corresponding publication available at:

dbis.eprints.uni-ulm.de/1370/