Scalability of software systems has been a research topic for many years and is as relevant as ever with the dramatic increases in digitization of business operations and data. This relevance also applies to process management systems, most of which are currently incapable of scaling horizontally, i.e., over multiple servers. This paper discusses an approach towards hyperscale workflows, using a data-centric process engine to encapsulate data and process logic into objects, which can then be stored and concurrently manipulated independently from each other. As this allows for more concurrent operations, even within a single data-intensive process instance, we want to prove that an implementation of a hyperscale process engine is a feasible endeavor.