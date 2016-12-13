Smart mobile devices are increasingly used to empower patients in understanding their deceases more properly. Mobile crowd sensing is one paradigm that has proven its usefulness in this context. As the core idea, results observed by the crowd are evaluated in order to potentially ease the various situations of individuals. The TrackYourTinnitus mobile crowd sensing platform was developed to gain more insights to the tinnitus disorder. So far, the platform solely gathers patient data based on mobile questionnaires. The evaluation of the heartrate while filling a questionnaire might be another promising data source for medical experts. However, technically measuring the heartrate using smart mobile devices is costly. Along this demand, the recent trend of smartwatches might be helpful as these devices usually provide an easy-to-use and cheap heartrate measurement feature. Using smartwatches instead of smart mobile devices in the TrackYourTinnitus project requires questionnaire management on smartwatches. This work presents results of a pre-study that addresses the applicability of complex questionnaires on smartwatches. A prototype was developed and evaluated with 24 participants. The presented results are promising with respect to the general use of smartwatches in the context of mobile crowd sensing that deals with chronic disorders.



