BPM 2017 is the 15th conference in a series that provides the most prestigious forum for researchers and practitioners in the field of Business Process Management (BPM).

Over the past decade, the conference has built its reputation by showcasing leading-edge research of the highest quality together with talks, tutorials and discussions by the most renown thought leaders and innovators in the field. The BPM conference series embraces the diversity and richness of the BPM field and serves as a melting pot for experts from a mix of disciplines including Computer Science, Information Systems Management, Services Science and Technology Management.

BPM 2017, hosted by the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, will take place in Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia, a Mediterranean and cosmopolitan city with Roman remains, medieval quarters and the most beautiful examples of 20th century Modernism and avant-garde.