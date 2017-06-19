The identification of subpopulations with particular characteristics with respect to a disease is important for personalized diagnostics and therapy design. But what if the manifestation of the disease is not described by one target variable but of many? Multi-target classification algorithms are the straightforward choice in this context and have been successfully applied in different application scenarios. However, most investigations do not focus on the effects of a skewed class distribution, where the prevalence of one of the multi-target combinations is more rare than the others. Moreover, in personalized medicine, it is not only essential to separate subpopulations but also to characterize them in a human understandable way. In this study, we analyze the potential of multi-target classification for the identification and characterization of subpopulations, that exhibit higher prevalence for a rare combination of targets. We report on the results of our approach for the analysis of tinnitus screening data with respect to two target variables, tinnitus loudness and handicap.
Studying the Potential of Multi-Target Classification to Characterize Combinations of Classes with Skewed DistributionUniversität Ulm Universität Ulm
Presentation at the 30th IEEE International Symposium on Computer-Based Medical Systems (CBMS) 2017;
Rüdiger Pryss, Thessaloniki, Greece, 23 January 2017, 9:00 AM