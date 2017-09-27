Production planning has a crucial role in the manufacturing business. Poor scheduling affects the operational costs and the profitability of a company. Mathematical modeling is a technique by which such problems can be approached and dealt with. Database management systems in manufacturing companies provide thorough information concerning all manufacturing steps when data is well maintained. Therefore, there is much potential in dealing with complex use cases due to a possible high number of parameters. Furthermore, increase in planning speed is achievable by automatically collecting and manipulating the provided data.

In this thesis, the manufacturing planning of a semi automated production line of a make-to-stock dental factory is studied and a mathematical model is proposed. Integer linear programming is applied for the minimization of redundant production. This model is set for use on a daily basis. It is developed in Java as a web application using the Spring-Boot framework. The IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio library for Java is utilized for the modeling of the problem. The necessary data are retrieved from the database and implemented as data structures for the use of the linear program. Finally, the applicability of this model is shown by providing results for the planning of a test day and its risks are discussed.