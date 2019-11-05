News Detailansicht

We are delighted to announce that our paper "Message Type Identification of Binary Network Protocols using Continuous Segment Similarity“ got accepted at IEEE INFOCOM 2020, a leading conference on computer communications. Join main author Stephan Kleber in April in Beijing for an exciting presentation.
