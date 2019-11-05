News Detailansicht

Institut für Verteilte Systeme

IEEE INFOCOM Paper "Message Type Identification of Binary Network Protocols using Continuous Segment Similarity“

We are delighted to announce that our paper "Message Type Identification of Binary Network Protocols using Continuous Segment Similarity“ got accepted at IEEE INFOCOM 2020, a leading conference on computer communications. Join main author Stephan Kleber in April in Beijing for an exciting presentation. 

