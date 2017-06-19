Many studies have revealed that homework (e.g., relaxation exercises) are crucial for remote therapeutic interventions. In this context, to monitor whether patients actually perform their homework and to check whether they perform it in the right way constitute complex tasks. So far, therapeutic interventions have not been properly supported by IT systems and, hence, the opportunities provided by mobile assistance have been neglected. For example, a smart mobile device may notify a patient about an assigned homework or motivate him to accomplish it in time. Moreover, the patient might be further assisted through a video providing detailed instructions. In turn, the smart mobile device could inform the therapist of the homework outcome. In practice, a proper support of the various types of homework is challenging, even when using modern IT systems. To remedy this drawback, we propose an approach integrating mobile services with process management technology in order to enable the complex coordination tasks that become necessary in connection with homework. For example, a process might enable remote monitoring of homework, giving therapists the opportunity of timely adjustments. In addition, the approach allows involving researchers by providing them with valuable data (e.g., heart rate) gathered during and after homework. This paper presents an approach for creating processes that run on smart mobile devices and enable flexible remote therapeutic intervention support. Such mobile approach significantly enhances therapy assistance on one hand and mobile homework-related scenarios on the other.