Our student Johannes Deger presented the results of his Bachelor thesis "State of RPKI-Deployment and Routing Security" and received the KuVS Bachelor thesis award 2020. A video of his presentation at NetSys 2021 is also available on our YouTube channel. Congratulations from the whole Institute!!!
