Institut für Verteilte Systeme

News Detailansicht

KuVS Bachelor thesis award 2020 for Johannes Deger's thesis on RPKI Security (incl. video)

Universität Ulm

Our student Johannes Deger presented the results of his Bachelor thesis "State of RPKI-Deployment and Routing Security" and received the KuVS Bachelor thesis award 2020. A video of his presentation at NetSys 2021 is also available on our YouTube channel. Congratulations from the whole Institute!!!

Ältere News finden Sie im Archiv.

Kontakt

Sekretariat

Marion Köhler
Claudia Kastner
Emailaddresse Sekretariat
Telefon: +49 731 50-24140
Telefax: +49 731 50-24142

Postanschrift

Institut für Verteilte Systeme
Universität Ulm
Albert-Einstein-Allee 11
89081 Ulm

Besucheranschrift

James-Franck-Ring
Gebäude O27, Raum 349
89081 Ulm

Anfahrt