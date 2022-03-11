The school is free of charge, but attendees need to pay for travel, accomodation and food during their stay.

Decisions about attendance will be sent out promptly after the deadline.

If you want to apply please send an application to in.vs@uni-ulm.de . Please mention "RSS Application" in the subject. The deadline for application is March 31, 2022 . Your application should contain:

The Reykjavík Summer School is intended for Master students, Ph.D. students and professionals with a strong background in computer science interested in dependable and secure distributed systems. Participants are welcome to present a poster of their research or work at the summer school.

COVID-19

We are confident that the summer school can be in presence in the wonderful city of Reykjavík, despite COVID-19. In Iceland, all COVID-19 measures at the border have now ended. Thereby no COVID-19 prevention measures will be in place at the border, regardless of whether individuals are vaccinated or unvaccinated. Please note that visa requirements have not changed.

More and up-to-date details can be found at covid.is

Airport Transportation

Iceland's international airport is at Keflavik, a 40-45 minutes drive from Reykjavik.

Arrivals

A Flybus operates all day from Keflavik Airport to Reykjavik in connection with all incoming international flights. Tickets can be bought inside the terminal building at the Flybus booth or at a ticket automaton located by the exit door of the terminal building. Tickets are not sold on board the bus. The Flybus brings passengers to the Flybus terminal at the BSÍ Bus Station in Reykjavik near the center of town. At the terminal passengers with Flybus Plus tickets board smaller buses which take them to selected hotels and guest houses in Reykjavík. List of hotels and guesthouses with drop-off/pick-up service available can be found here: www.re.is/flybus/flybusplus.

Departures

The Flybus operates all day in connection with all outgoing flights. Scheduled departures are from the BSÍ Bus Station in Reykjavík. Pick-up service is available from selected hotels and guest houses in Reykjavík for passengers holding Flybus Plus tickets (www.re.is/flybus/flybusplus). The day before departure, passengers need to inform the reception desk staff of their hotel/guest house that they want the Flybus to pick them up the following day.

All further Flybus information under www.re.is/flybus

Taxi service between Keflavik and Reykjavík is also available, but more expensive.

Local Transportation

Reykjavik University is located next to Öskjuhlíð hill, one of Reykjavík's green areas shaped by the Ice Age. Bus line 5 stops in front of the university (Direction Nautholl – HR, terminal station). You can enter line 5 at Hlemmur, one of Reykjavik's central bus hubs.

You can buy single trip tickets on the bus for 440 ISK. You must pay the exact fare in cash. The driver will not change and will not accept credit cards. If you use the Straeto app, you can register your credit card and use it to pay on the bus. Additional fees may apply for a mobile phone data connection. Multi-day passes and a 20 ride ticket are available at select places .

During the summer season, buses will run every 30 minutes during the day times.

For more information on local buses, check http://www.straeto.is/english/. You can use the trip planner to check the best route from your hotel to Reykjavik University.

Weather

Weather information can be found at vedur.is