Our temporary program:
|Monday June 13, 2022
|
|09:00-10:30
|Welcome
|
|10:45-12:15
|Basics of State-Machine Replication I
|Prof. Franz J. Hauck
|13:45-15:15
|Basics of State-Machine Replication II
|Prof. Franz J. Hauck
|15:30-17:00
|Byzantine Fault Tolerance I
|Prof. Hans P. Reiser
|Tuesday June 14, 2022
|
|09:00-10:30
|Byzantine Fault Tolerance II
|Prof. Hans P. Reiser
|10:45-12:15
|Deterministic Multithreading I
|Prof. Franz J. Hauck
|13:45-15:15
|Deterministic Multithreading II
|Prof. Franz J. Hauck
|15:30-17:00
|Presentation of University Structures, Research and Funding in Germany
|tbd.
|Wednesday June 15, 2022
|
|09:00-10:30
|Reliable Online Event Processing with Event Sourcing
|Dr. Benjamin Erb
|10:45-12:15
|On the Relation of Safety and Security in Cyber-Physical Systems I
|Prof. Frank Kargl
|13:45-15:15
|On the Relation of Safety and Security in Cyber-Physical Systems II
|Prof. Frank Kargl
|15:30-17:30
|Security Issues of IoT Systems I
|Prof. Marcel Kyas
|Thursday June 16, 2022
|
|09:00-10:30
|Security Issues of IoT Systems II
|Prof. Marcel Kyas
|10:45-12:15
|Resilient Energy Infrastructures I
|Prof. Hermann de Meer
|13:45-15:15
|Resilient Energy Infrastructures II
|Prof. Hermann de Meer
|15:30-17:30
|Research Presentations
|Lecturers of First Week
|Friday June 17, 2022 - Islandic Republic Day
|
|
|free
|
|Saturday June 18, 2022
|
|
|Excursion with Participants and Available Lecturers
|tbd.
|Sunday June 19, 2022
|
|
|free
|
|Monday June 20, 2022
|
|09:00-10:30
|Benchmarking and Testing of Fog Applications I
|Prof. David Bermbach
|10:45-12:15
|Benchmarking and Testing of Fog Applications II
|Prof. David Bermbach
|13:45-15:15
|Benchmarking and Testing of Fog Applications II
|Prof. David Bermbach
|15:30-17:00
|Basic Elements of Cyber Security
|Prof. Rocco De Nicola
|Tuesday June 21, 2022
|
|09:00-10:30
|Formalizing the Human Dimension of Cyber Security I
|Prof. Luca Vigano
|10:45-12:15
|Formalizing the Human Dimension of Cyber Security II
|Prof. Luca Vigano
|13:45-15:15
|Blockchains I
|Prof. Leander Jehl
|15:30-17:00
|Blockchains II
|Prof. Leander Jehl, Arian Baloochestani Asl
|Wednesday June 22, 2022
|
|09:00-10:30
|Security of Cryptocurrencies I
|Prof. Jacqueline Clare Mallet
|10:45-12:15
|Security of Cryptocurrencies II
|Prof. Jacqueline Clare Mallet
|13:45-15:15
|Blockchains III
|Prof. Leander Jehl
|15:30-17:00
|Blockchains IV
|Prof. Leander Jehl, Arian Baloochestani Asl
|Thursday June 23, 2022
|
|09:00-10:30
|Reconfiguration of Replicated Distributed Systems I
|Prof. Leander Jehl
|10:45-12:15
|Reconfiguration of Replicated Distributed Systems II
|Prof. Leander Jehl, Arian Baloochestani Asl
|13:45-15:15
|Research Presentations
|Lecturers of Second Week
|15:30-17:00
|Closing Session, Feedback, Evaluation
|Prof. Franz J. Hauck
The Reykjavík Summer School is intended for Master students, Ph.D. students and professionals with a strong background in computer science interested in dependable and secure distributed systems. Participants are welcome to present a poster of their research or work at the summer school.
If you want to apply please send an application to in.vs@uni-ulm.de. Please mention "RSS Application" in the subject. The deadline for application is March 31, 2022. Your application should contain:
- a short letter of motivation why you want to attend the summer school,
- a short CV,
- a statement whether you want to present a poster at the school.
Decisions about attendance will be sent out promptly after the deadline.
The school is free of charge, but attendees need to pay for travel, accomodation and food during their stay.
COVID-19
We are confident that the summer school can be in presence in the wonderful city of Reykjavík, despite COVID-19. In Iceland, all COVID-19 measures at the border have now ended. Thereby no COVID-19 prevention measures will be in place at the border, regardless of whether individuals are vaccinated or unvaccinated. Please note that visa requirements have not changed.
More and up-to-date details can be found at covid.is
Airport Transportation
Iceland's international airport is at Keflavik, a 40-45 minutes drive from Reykjavik.
Arrivals
A Flybus operates all day from Keflavik Airport to Reykjavik in connection with all incoming international flights. Tickets can be bought inside the terminal building at the Flybus booth or at a ticket automaton located by the exit door of the terminal building. Tickets are not sold on board the bus. The Flybus brings passengers to the Flybus terminal at the BSÍ Bus Station in Reykjavik near the center of town. At the terminal passengers with Flybus Plus tickets board smaller buses which take them to selected hotels and guest houses in Reykjavík. List of hotels and guesthouses with drop-off/pick-up service available can be found here: www.re.is/flybus/flybusplus.
Departures
The Flybus operates all day in connection with all outgoing flights. Scheduled departures are from the BSÍ Bus Station in Reykjavík. Pick-up service is available from selected hotels and guest houses in Reykjavík for passengers holding Flybus Plus tickets (www.re.is/flybus/flybusplus). The day before departure, passengers need to inform the reception desk staff of their hotel/guest house that they want the Flybus to pick them up the following day.
All further Flybus information under www.re.is/flybus
Taxi service between Keflavik and Reykjavík is also available, but more expensive.
Local Transportation
Reykjavik University is located next to Öskjuhlíð hill, one of Reykjavík's green areas shaped by the Ice Age. Bus line 5 stops in front of the university (Direction Nautholl – HR, terminal station). You can enter line 5 at Hlemmur, one of Reykjavik's central bus hubs.
You can buy single trip tickets on the bus for 440 ISK. You must pay the exact fare in cash. The driver will not change and will not accept credit cards. If you use the Straeto app, you can register your credit card and use it to pay on the bus. Additional fees may apply for a mobile phone data connection. Multi-day passes and a 20 ride ticket are available at select places .
During the summer season, buses will run every 30 minutes during the day times.
For more information on local buses, check http://www.straeto.is/english/. You can use the trip planner to check the best route from your hotel to Reykjavik University.
Weather
Weather information can be found at vedur.is