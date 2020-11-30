Our institute is happy to announce that a stunning total of four papers were accepted at the 36th ACM/SIGAPP Symposium On Applied Computing and will be presented during the virtual conference from March 22 to March 26, 2021.

Gerhard Habiger and Franz J. Hauck co-authored a paper on "SmartStream: Towards Byzantine Resilient Data Streaming" together with Johannes Köstler and Hans P. Reiser from University of Passau.

A team from Ulm University and KU Leuven with Ala'a al-Momani as first author presented its research on "Land of the Lost: Privacy Patterns’ Forgotten Properties – Enhancing Selection-Support for Privacy Patterns".

And – last but not least – Dome Meißner and co-authors successfully submitted two papers, one on "PeQES: A Platform for Privacy-enhanced Quantitative Empirical Studies" and a poster paper on "WAIT: Protecting the Integrity of Web Applications with Binary-Equivalent Transparency".

We wish everyone involved a successful and exciting online conference.