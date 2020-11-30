Institut für Verteilte Systeme

Members of the Institute of Distributed Systems as Co-Organizers of IEEE WONS Conference

Universität Ulm

Members of our institute helped co-organize this year's IEEE Wireless On-demand Network systems and Services Conference (IEEE WONS 2021). In its 16th edition, WONS remains an important event where the research community on wireless network systems meets and discusses the advance in ad-hoc and on-demand wireless networks . It was originally planned to happen in Klosters, Switzerland, with Christoph Bösch acting as General Vice-Chair and Local Arrangement  Chair. After moving online due to the COVID pandemic, he then took charge for preparing a nice virtual chalet where attendees can meet online in gather.town. Frank Kargl supported the conference as member of the TPC as well as organizer of a special session on Smartphone Apps for Contact Tracing. The panel-style session featured three top-class speakers, namely Marcel Salathé from EPFL, Tobias Klingbeil from SAP, and Zhiqiang Lin from Ohio State University who gave unique insights into a broad range of aspects of contact tracing apps.

